Tuesday
April 20
Member of Russian delegation to PACE on vote for inclusion of Armenian POWS's issue in agenda
Member of Russian delegation to PACE on vote for inclusion of Armenian POWS's issue in agenda
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Member of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), MP Sergey Pakhomov has touched upon the vote for inclusion of the issue of Armenian prisoners of war in the agenda of the PACE.

“All the members of the Russian delegation had technical difficulties during the vote. We also don’t believe in coincidences that much,” he wrote on Instagram in response to a user’s question why he voted against inclusion of the issue of Armenian prisoners of war in the agenda of the PACE Spring Session. Pakhomov added that the members of the delegation have submitted an application regarding this.

The issue of Armenian prisoners of war has been included in the agenda of the PACE Spring Session.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
