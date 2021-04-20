Armenia MFA Spokesperson responds to Azerbaijan President's statement on Zangezur

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan has responded to the statement by President of Azerbaijan on “returning to Zangezur after 101 years”, as reported the Armenian MFA.
“We strictly condemn the aspirations of the President of Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity of Armenia and the threats to use force. Such statements seriously harm regional peace and stability. They show that the recent statements of Azerbaijan on peace and reconciliation are false.
What is noteworthy is the fact that such threats are made ahead of the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and that the aim is to speak to the Armenian people with force.
Armenia is constantly in contact with its strategic ally, as well as all partners interested in peace in the South Caucasus.
Armenia will take all the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared that the creation of the Zangezur corridor is fully in line with the national, historical and future interests of Azerbaijan.
“We will implement the task to create the Zangezur corridor whether Armenia wants it or not. If Armenia wants it, the issue will be solved easily. If it doesn’t, we will solve the issue by force,” Aliyev said in an interview with AzTV.