Armenia parliament vice-speaker posts photos from PM visit to Shurnukh village (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

National Assembly of Armenia vice-speaker Alen Simonyan from the ruling My Step bloc posted photos from PM Nikol Pashinyan's unannounced visit to Shurnukh village.

"The prime minister and I were hosted in several houses of Shurnukh and were at the village center. They were not expecting [us]," Simonyan wrote on Facebook.

It is obvious from the photos that the villagers were surprised by this visit.

Pashinyan visited Shurnukh late in the evening without informing, visited a couple of residents, and then left for Kapan town.
