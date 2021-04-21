World oil prices falling

16-year-old black girl killed in US police shooting

Turkey FM on Armenian Genocide recognition: Decision is theirs if US wants to worsen ties

Armenia PM in Agarak, situation is tense

Road accident in Armenia village, 1 dead

Newspaper: Armenia authorities bringing amended Electoral Code to parliament

Armenia ombudsman: Tuesday’s interview of the Azerbaijan president is proof of genocidal policy

Guide dies after grizzly bear attack near Yellowstone National Park

Newspaper: Authorities hope Armenian POWs will be returned before or during European Championship

China to build a $ 3 billion super-tech center

Armenia parliament vice-speaker posts photos from PM visit to Shurnukh village (PHOTOS)

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani soldiers continue to fire gunshots near villages of Syunik Province

Serviceman who was found hanged from a tree was from Armenia's Talin city (PHOTO)

Armenia MFA Spokesperson responds to Azerbaijan President's statement on Zangezur

Head of Armenian delegation to PACE: Azerbaijan has institutionalized hatred towards Armenians, POWs must be returned

Russia PM discusses implementation of prospective joint projects with Azerbaijani counterpart

Armenia pregnant woman, 34, dies from COVID-19

Aliyev says he's discontent with Russia MOD's response letter regarding Iskander missiles

Canadian company Alamos Gold Inc. files lawsuit against Turkey for over $ 1bn

Armenia and UAE FMs discuss regional security and stability

PACE's Portuguese delegate on fulfillment of commitments by Armenia and Azerbaijan

UN experts demand release of Dubai ruler's daughter

Armenia MOD, Serbian diplomats discuss regional security issues

French delegate to PACE calls on Azerbaijani government to release Armenian POWs

Kimmo Kiljunen says keeping POWs won't help sides to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict establish confidence

Alexandra Louis: Tragedy in Karabakh will remain so long as people are in captivity

CoE Secretary General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in dialogue

PACE's Austrian delegate calls on Azerbaijan to refuse to bargain over Armenian POWs' issue

Albania signs deal with Swiss consortium for construction of new airport worth EUR 104 million

Biden calls on Kosovo government to continue dialogue on normalization of relations with Serbia

Armenia opposition MP, Venice Commission President discuss upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Armenia MOD: Body of serviceman found hanged from a tree

Member of Russian delegation to PACE on vote for inclusion of Armenian POWs' issue in agenda

Experts warn of attack on Facebook Messenger users in 84 countries

French diplomat threatened with expulsion over cartoons of Prophet Muhammad

ARF-D youth organization: Political parties can join torch-lit march on April 23

Deputy mayor of Armenia's Goris: Meeting with Nikol Pashinyan is ruled out

Armenia Ombudsman visits Syunik Province's Davit Bek village, discusses post-war situation

Amnesty International staff accuses organization of racism

Armenia to get another €25.4mn in funding for community development

Searches continue in Artsakh, almost 300 people get COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia, 20.04.21 digest

Armenia PM heads for Syunik Province in top secret

Leadership crimes are hushed up in the Finnish army

Charity program in the city of Masis for 920 million AMD by benefactors Mikayel and Karen Vardanyans

Opposition MP: Bright Armenia Party didn't elect Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister

Armenia Finance Ministry hosts discussion with Russian experts

Armenia President visits St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Diocese of Syunik

Opposition Bright Armenia Party lawmaker: PM Pashinyan is not even ashamed for Karabakh

Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Karabakh

Armenia PM sending Security Council Secretary to Russian Federation on business trip

Karabakh deputy minister of emergency situations revisits Armenia parliament after being sacked yesterday

Dollar loses value in Armenia

ArmLur.am: Armenia army ex-chief demands full publication of President, his remarks at Security Council meeting

Armenia police chief makes personnel changes, appoints new head of Syunik Regional Department

Yerevan to join EU covenant on climate, energy

Security Council discusses damage Artsakh energy system suffered in recent war

President of Chad Idriss Deby Itno dies

Yerevan Council of Elders bestows Honorary Citizen title upon alpinist Aghvan Chatinyan

Bright Armenia MP: Ex-authorities’ running in upcoming elections strengthens PM Pashinyan's positions

Armenia Ombudsman meets with residents of Syunik Province's Shurnukh village

Armenia PM dismisses deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure

Belarus to build agro-towns in Artsakh territories now under Azerbaijan control

Iranian MFA reports on progress in talks on nuclear deal in Vienna

Ruling bloc MP: Armenia authorities discussing format of running in upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Bright Armenia on military service reduction proposal: PM Pashinyan makes promises he will not be able to fulfill

Unknown person opens fire in Georgia: 1 person was injured

Russian MFA: Ukrainian consul collected data to prepare political repressions

Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker: No official explanations from Moscow about vote at PACE

Armenia PM pays tribute to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Armenia Security Council releases declassified recording of then army chief’s report at September 30 meeting

Food poisoning in Armenia’s Tavush, 12-year-old child dies

Armenia ruling bloc MP: Economic decline was only 7.6% last year

Armbusinessbank has participated in information events to raise public awareness

Bright Armenia proposes to amend Constitution so that Diaspora Armenians can become ministers in country

Caucasus Heritage Watch warns of possible danger to Armenian Church in Artsakh

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale dies aged 94

Karabakh search for fallen, missing servicemen’s remains continues Tuesday

Vaccinations against coronavirus start in Artsakh

From which PACE member countries did delegates vote against putting Armenian POWs’ issue on agenda?

Value of gold rises

Armenia President at Goris Municipality: I have come to see with my own eyes what I hear about

Breathing COVID-19 testing system developed in Singapore

667 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Yerevan municipal council holding regular session

World oil prices going up

Person who killed man in Yerevan public transport vehicle turns himself in to police

Trump says he is seriously considering running for re-election in 2024

Newspaper: New communities to fuse in Armenia, there will be mayoral elections in Yerevan

Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary opposition to apply to Constitutional Court if President does not apply

Newspaper: ARF to run in snap parliamentary elections in bloc with ex-President Kocharyan

Elephants trample suspected poacher to death in South Africa

Israel signs deal to buy millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer through 2022

Armenia President meets with residents of settlements of Syunik Province

Armenia opposition MP calls on PACE to stop cultural vandalism in Armenian territories under Azerbaijan's control

Turkish journalist sentenced to 10 months in prison for insulting religious values

Armenia opposition MP at PACE: Baku's "War Trophy Park" must be closed

UN Secretary-General says the world is 'on the verge of the abyss'

Over 50 crime lords apprehended through special operation in Yerevan

Israel's intelligence services believe that talks in Vienna will lead to US return to Iranian nuclear deal

Armenian POWs' issue included in PACE Spring Session agenda