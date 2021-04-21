Armenia parliament vice-speaker posts photos from PM visit to Shurnukh village (PHOTOS)

National Assembly of Armenia vice-speaker Alen Simonyan from the ruling My Step bloc posted photos from PM Nikol Pashinyan's unannounced visit to Shurnukh village.
"The prime minister and I were hosted in several houses of Shurnukh and were at the village center. They were not expecting [us]," Simonyan wrote on Facebook.
It is obvious from the photos that the villagers were surprised by this visit.
Pashinyan visited Shurnukh late in the evening without informing, visited a couple of residents, and then left for Kapan town.