Russia declares 10 employees of US embassy persona non grata

Russia has declared ten employees of the US Embassy in Moscow persona non grata. They must leave the country by May 21.
According to the Russian MFA, on April 21, Deputy Head of the US diplomatic mission in Russia B. Gorman was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, who was handed a note announcing persona non grata to 10 employees of the US Embassy in Moscow.
These persons were ordered to leave the territory of our country by the end of the day on May 21.
This measure is a mirror response to the hostile actions of the American side against a number of employees of the Russian Embassy in Washington and the Russian Consulate General in New York, who were declared persona non grata.
Shortly, further steps will follow in the framework of the set of responses to the latest wave of illegal anti-Russian sanctions by the United States announced in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry dated April 16, the statement says.