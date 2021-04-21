Situation gets tense near Armenia PM's governmental mansion, police and citizens clash

The situation near the governmental mansion got tense when police officers and demonstrators clashed after the demonstrators threw eggs at the governmental mansion.
Police quickly went into the crowd to apprehend those who had thrown the eggs, but the demonstrators tried not to let them apprehend the people, after which they got into a clash. Nevertheless, the red beret police officers sat people down in the police car. The demonstrators surrounded the police car and demanded that the police release them, but the police drove away.
During the clash, drivers passing by the area expressed support to the citizens by honking.
Today citizens gathered near the governmental mansion and held a demonstration in support of the residents of Syunik Province whom Pashinyan had threatened to punish.