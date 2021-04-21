Republican Party of Armenia vice-president: US Congressmen call on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide

A group of Congressmen have addressed US President Joe Biden, calling on him to stay true to his statements and recognize the Armenian Genocide. This is what Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:
“We’ll see. By the way, the Congressmen particularly stress Biden’s participation in the events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide (along with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan) and the speech by the Pope in the St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in the same period.”