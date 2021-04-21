News
Thursday
April 22
News
Republican Party of Armenia vice-president: US Congressmen call on Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

A group of Congressmen have addressed US President Joe Biden, calling on him to stay true to his statements and recognize the Armenian Genocide. This is what Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“We’ll see. By the way, the Congressmen particularly stress Biden’s participation in the events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide (along with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan) and the speech by the Pope in the St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in the same period.”
Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
Over 100 US Representatives call on President Biden to recognize Armenian Genocide
Members of Congress co-signed a...
 Armenian Genocide Museum expects to receive on April 24 response to letter addressed to Biden
"It has been officially reported that the letter addressed to US President Joe Biden has reached the addressee,” said the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in Yerevan…
 Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has 4,842 visitors in 2020
Of which 3,701 were foreigners, 1,141—locals, and 26—Turkish citizens…
 Congressman Schiff’s open letter to Biden on Armenian Genocide: It is now in your power to right decades of denial
The lawmaker took to the House of Representatives floor to issue this open letter to the US president to clearly and unequivocally recognize the Armenian Genocide…
 Turkey FM on Armenian Genocide recognition: Decision is theirs if US wants to worsen ties
Cavusoglu said the United States "needs to respect international law"…
 ARF-D youth organization: Political parties can join torch-lit march on April 23
Vardanyan stated that the...
