Political scientist: There are 2 versions of Armenian Genocide anniversary message on Biden's desk
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Two documents have been placed on the desk of Joe Biden. Both are drafts of the April 24 message. One—with the term "Genocide," the other—without it. International Studies expert Suren Sargsyan wrote this on Facebook, commenting on the chances of the incumbent US president recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

"The document containing the term 'Genocide' is the result of the exceptional work of the Armenian [American] community. The other, which does not contain the word, has been formed as a result of Turkish lobbying. (…).

By the way, there is also the third document, which has been put into circulation by research circles still during [former US President Donald] Trump's tenure. In this document, the US president makes reference to [ex-President Ronald] Reagan's [April 24] statement and the [Armenian Genocide] resolutions of the 2 chambers of Congress, but does not use the word "Genocide" on his behalf. [But] I'm not sure this document has reached the White House.

P.S.: No [US] president has ever been so close to the recognition of the Genocide. Ever," Sargsyan added.
