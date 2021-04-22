Armenia PM: We have record number of registered jobs in March

YEREVAN. – We have received another signal of economic recovery, and in fact we can record that in March 2021 we have had an increase in the number of jobs that have income and salary. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
State Revenue Committee chairman Edvard Hovhannisyan, in turn, noted that the number of jobs with a tax base increased in Armenia by 2,500 in March of this year, as compared to March of the previous year.
Pashinyan, for his part, stated that in terms of trade, it should be taken into account that there is also an inflation factor. "But I suppose that if there is a 20% growth, suppose we have 5-6% inflation, we must calculate how much the growth is conditioned by inflation and how much is the actual, substantive growth," he added.
Also, the PM noted that the number of jobs in Armenia is about 622 thousand, and the threshold of 600 thousand was passed in May 2019. At the moment, Armenia has an increase of about 85 thousand jobs compared to March 2018. According to Nikol Pashinyan, the country has set a record in terms of jobs registered in March this year.