News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Lebanon official to Armenians: You were killed by sword, we—by famine, blockade, but culprit is one
Lebanon official to Armenians: You were killed by sword, we—by famine, blockade, but culprit is one
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Youth and Sports of Lebanon, Lebanese Armenian Vartine Ohanian, on Saturday addressed a message on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Ohanian, who is currently in Armenia attending the Genocide commemoration events as a representative of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, delivered his message at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, after paying tribute to the victims of this tragedy.

"The martyrs of the Armenian Genocide remain in our conscience and live in our lives, today and in our future.

There is more than one common denominator between the Armenian and Lebanese peoples, especially in torture, sacrifice, and suffering. You were killed by the sword, we were killed by famine and blockade, but the culprit is one.

Lebanese-Armenian relations have been strengthened especially at the human level, when at the beginning of the last century, during a painful period in history, hundreds of thousands of Armenians, being the target of massacres organized against the Armenian people, settled in Lebanese lands. They became essential components of our homeland, effectively contributing to its political life, social and cultural development.

(…) Lebanon emphasizes the importance of respecting Armenia's sovereignty and its territorial integrity.

From here, from this historic place and this historic moment, let us make sure that the world is free from sentiments of the existence of majorities and minorities.

Michel Aoun reaffirms his solidarity and appreciation for the Armenian people’s testimony rooted in strong faith, which continues in human civilization," reads, in particular, the message.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
FM: Armenian Genocide impunity continues to inspire those who plan new international crimes
Aivazian delivered an address on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy…
 EPP: We pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of crimes committed by the Ottoman Empire
"Today, on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims...
 Netherlands FM sends letter to Armenia colleague on Genocide anniversary
Blok emphasized the importance of mutual readiness to continue the constructive dialogue between the two countries…
 Argentina FM issues video message on Armenian Genocide remembrance day
Sola stressed that his country attaches importance to respect for others, diversity, and the views of other people…
 11 prominent Europeans deliver video messages on Armenian Genocide 106th anniversary
The Armenian National Committee of the Netherlands has issued a statement and presented these messages…
 Cyprus defense minister: Turkey’s aggressive behavior towards neighbors seeks promoting its revisionist agenda
Charalambos Petrides delivered remarks at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos