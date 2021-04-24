Turkish authorities block bank accounts of cryptocurrency exchange platform Vebitcoin

The Turkish authorities have blocked the bank accounts of the Vebitcoin cryptocurrency exchange platform in the country and have launched an investigation, Anadolu reported.
The promotion began after Vebitcoin announced it would cease all of its activities, citing financial difficulties. It is the second Turkish platform in a week to run into trouble after authorities detained dozens of people suspected of being linked to the Thodex platform.
Vebitcoin, a digital asset trading platform based in Turkey, announced on Friday that it has ceased all activities to comply with all rules and requirements.
The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has blocked the company's accounts and launched an investigation.
Last week, Turkey's central bank banned the use of cryptoassets for payments, citing irreparable damage and risks.