Catholicos of All Armenians visits Genocide memorial

YEREVAN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, accompanied by clergymen, on Saturday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy.
After laying flowers at the memorial, the Catholicos recited the Lord's Prayer. Also, a requiem service was offered for the Holy Martyrs of the Genocide.
In previous years, however, the Catholicos of All Armenians used to visit the memorial together with statesmen.
Thousands of people are heading for the Armenian Genocide Memorial since the morning. The Prime Minister, the President, the National Assembly speaker, and many other officials visited the memorial in the morning.
Unlike 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this April 24 there is no restriction on access to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.