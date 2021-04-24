News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.24
RUB
6.94
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Catholicos of All Armenians visits Genocide memorial
Catholicos of All Armenians visits Genocide memorial
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, accompanied by clergymen, on Saturday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy.

After laying flowers at the memorial, the Catholicos recited the Lord's Prayer. Also, a requiem service was offered for the Holy Martyrs of the Genocide.

In previous years, however, the Catholicos of All Armenians used to visit the memorial together with statesmen.

Thousands of people are heading for the Armenian Genocide Memorial since the morning. The Prime Minister, the President, the National Assembly speaker, and many other officials visited the memorial in the morning.

Unlike 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this April 24 there is no restriction on access to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European People's Party calls on Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide
The EPP issued a statement on the 106th anniversary of this tragedy…
 What will Armenia gain if Biden formally recognizes Genocide?
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Adonts commented on the matter…
 Greek President honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims
She laid a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Syntagma Square in Athens...
 Wreath laid on behalf of ex-President Kocharyan at Armenian Genocide Memorial
On the 106th anniversary of this tragedy…
 Armenia defense minister: We have not had any casualties from adversary shooting in 4 months
We are doing everything to prevent Azerbaijan's statements from becoming a reality…
 Armenian Genocide: Torchlight procession held in Aleppo
As the ARF office told NEWS.am, leaders and members of Armenian spiritual...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos