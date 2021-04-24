News
Pashinyan to Biden following his statement on Armenian Genocide: Your principled position is a powerful step
Pashinyan to Biden following his statement on Armenian Genocide: Your principled position is a powerful step
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter to US President Joe Biden as the latter used term Genocide in his statement commemorating the victims of Armenian massacres in 1915.

"I've recently sent the following letter to US President Joe Biden," Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook sharing his latter.

His latter comes as follows:

"I highly appreciate your principled position, which is a powerful step on the path of truth, historical justice, invaluable support to the heirs of the victims of the Armenian Genocide," he noted. "Recognition of the Armenian Genocide is possible not only to pay tribute to the 1.5 million innocent victims, but also to prevent the recurrence of such crimes."

"The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the United States is a much-needed message to the international community that reaffirms the primacy of human rights and values ​​in international relations. From that point of view, it is an encouraging and inspiring example for all those who want to build a just, tolerant international society together," the PM added in his letter.
