Catholicos of All Armenians receives French Senate's delegation

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II received Sunday the French delegation, headed by the chair of the French Senate Gerard Larcher.
The delegation was accompanied by the French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacotte.
Karekin II noted the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples, which was evidenced by the support of France, provided to the survivors of the Armenian Genocide at the beginning of the last century. He thanked the chair of the Senate and members of the delegation for their efforts in the issue of recognizing the Armenian Genocide.
Karekin II expressed concern that even today, in the post-war period, the Azerbaijani side is showing aggression and speaking in the language of threats, endangering the fragile peace in the region.
On the issue of settling the Artsakh conflict and overcoming the consequences of the war, Karekin II noted the importance of assistance from the international community and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries.