181 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 181 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 213,469 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,040 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,002 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 820, the total respective number so far is 194,900, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,527—which is a drop by 662 in one day.

And 2,467 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 965,692 such tests have been performed to date.