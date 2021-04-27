595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 595 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 214,064 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,058 cases.

Six more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,008 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 801, the total respective number so far is 195,701, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,297—which is a drop by 230 in one day.

And 4,277 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 969,969 such tests have been performed to date.