Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: Why am I coming back now?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I have a successful experience in war and forming security systems. I have experience in the field of public administration; also successful experience. I gained experience in a private company, too. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this during a talk with his supporters, adding that he has been a member of the board of directors of Sistema investment company for 11 years now.

"Why am I coming back now [to politics]? They [the incumbent authorities] brought me back. If the situation in the country were good, whereas the work in a private company was so interesting, it would never have occurred to me to return. But to remain indifferent in this situation, to say, ‘Well, someone [else] will solve this problem.’ I do not see that [he] will solve. Maybe there are people who still think they can solve [it]. I want to believe that they think right. But in my opinion, I am one of the people with the most biography, experience, and knowledge for this situation," Kocharyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
