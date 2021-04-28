Blinken holds talks with Aliyev, states need for OSCE Minsk Group's continuing efforts for Karabakh conflict settlement

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today, the US Department of State reports.
Secretary Blinken and President Aliyev emphasized the continuing importance of the U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral partnership, and discussed a range of issues.
The Secretary underscored the importance of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. The Secretary noted the importance of continuing efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to negotiate a lasting political settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict benefiting all people in the region.