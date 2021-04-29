8 Armenian political parties issue statement stating that Nikol Pashinyan can't be acting PM

Nikol Pashinyan must not hold the position of Prime Minister so that he doesn’t have any opportunity to make the state and administrative forces and institutions serve for his regeneration; otherwise, his actions will be labeled as seizure of power. This is stated in the statement issued by eight political parties of Armenia. The statement also states the following:

“On April 25, Nikol Pashinyan resigned, but the claims in the text of the resignation, in violation of all legal and grounds, were an ultimatum for political forces and citizens of Armenia since Nikol Pashinyan stated that he will continue to serve as acting Prime Minister of Armenia and that only in this case will he agree to hold the snap elections of the National Assembly.

We declare and warn the following:

A. Nikol Pashinyan must not hold the position of Prime Minister so that he doesn’t have any opportunity to make the state and administrative forces and institutions serve for his regeneration; otherwise, his actions will be labeled as seizure of power.

B. Further term of office of Nikol Pashinyan as acting Prime Minister will put law and order at risk during the upcoming elections, as a result of which we Armenians will have a weak and puppet parliament, as well as a weak and puppet government with low legitimacy.

C. The formation of a parliament with a low level of law and order will directly become a reason for political and civil clashes in the country and dismantling of the country.

PARUYR HAYRIKYAN (Union for National Self-Determination)

ARTUR BALOYAN (Justice Party)

NARINE DILBARYAN (Heritage Party)

PETROS MAKEYAN (Democratic Homeland Party)

ANDRIAS GHUKASYAN (Armenian Constructive Party)

GARNIK MARGARYAN (Homeland and Honor Party)

ARTYOM KHACHIKYAN (Hayk (Haykazunner) Party)

MIKAYEL HAYRAPETYAN (Conservative Party)”