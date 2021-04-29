Armenia 1st Ombudsperson on National Security Service summoning her and her husband to questioning

First Ombudsperson of Armenia Larisa Alaverdyan and her husband have been summoned to the National Security Service to be questioned as witnesses under the criminal case launched under the elements of particular articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia (illegal acquisition, transfer, keeping of weapons, ammunition, explosive substances or explosive devices by a group of persons acting in conspiracy, preparing the murder of a state figure, preparing usurpation of power). This is what Alaverdyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The questioning was supposed to be held on April 19, but it wasn’t held since Alaverdyan had received the notice late for technical reasons.

Alaverdyan assumes that the case is linked to the charge brought against freedom fighter, commander of the Sisakan military detachment Ashot Minasyan.

“I thought it was linked to my job, but if it’s linked to Ashot Minasyan, I must say that my husband was fighting in the war and was part of Ashot Minasyan’s military detachment. I believe the National Security Service has summoned us based on political motives. It’s absurd,” she said, adding that she rules out her and her husband’s link to the case.