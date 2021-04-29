French MPs intend to submit bills criminalizing denial of Armenian Genocide and regarding Artsakh

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today met with the French parliamentary delegation constituting Deputy Chair of the France-Armenia Friendship Group of the French National Assembly Guy Teissier, Deputy Chair of the France-Armenia Friendship Group of the French Senate Valerie Boyer, as well as deputies of the French National Assembly Xavier Breton, Jaqueline Dubois and Francois Pupponi.
As reported the National Assembly of Armenia, greeting the guests, Mirzoyan stated that it is an honor for him to host the long-time real friends of the Armenian people at the National Assembly and emphasized that the French colleagues’ visits to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were important.
The interlocutors discussed the situation created in Artsakh following the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, as well as the return of Armenian POWs and other persons being kept, the restart of negotiations within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and France’s key role in this.
The French parliamentarians informed the Armenian parliamentary speaker about their intention to submit new bills criminalizing denial of the Armenian Genocide and devoted to Artsakh.
Mirzoyan and the French MPs agreed to make joint efforts to protect the security of Artsakh and the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to self-determination by trying to further publicize the issue in different countries across Europe.