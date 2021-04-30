536 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 536 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 216,064 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, 21 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,108 cases.
Five more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,018 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 964, the total respective number so far is 198,135, and the number of people currently being treated is 12,803—which is a drop by 454 in one day.
And 4,596 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 983,656 such tests have been performed to date.