News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.86
EUR
589.68
RUB
6.78
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
128 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
128 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 116 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,095 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But no new deaths from COVID-19 were registered.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 60, the total respective number so far is 216,778, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,704—an increase by 68 from the previous day.

And 3,711 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,185,002 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And four more coronavirus patients have died…
 54 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And three more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia
Another 1 citizen with coronavirus died, as the authorities put it, due to other diseases...
 102 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
But no coronavirus patient died the previous day…
 103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And two more coronavirus patient have died…
 100 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And one more coronavirus patient has died…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos