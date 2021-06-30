128 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 116 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 225,095 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But no new deaths from COVID-19 were registered.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 60, the total respective number so far is 216,778, and the number of people currently being treated is 2,704—an increase by 68 from the previous day.
And 3,711 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,185,002 such tests have been performed to date.