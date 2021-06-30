Putin: Neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan is interested in development of crisis in Karabakh

Neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan is interested in the development of the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during a live talk.

“Russia played a crucial role in the settlement of that very serious crisis. Neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan is interested in the development of the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. If we all live in peace, we will create conditions for betterment of life, and not only in the security sector, but also in the current conditions. It’s impossible to live in panic, and both sides understand this…There are many problems and issues related to the restoration of normal infrastructures and demarcation. We’re currently working and have set up a trilateral group (Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan) and will do everything we can to restore normal relations in the region. I want to think that this will happen, in spite of all the hardships that have been accumulated for decades,” Putin said.