Australia announces drastic reduction in number of people who will be allowed to enter country

Australia has announced a sharp cut in the number of people allowed to enter the country in an effort to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, AFP reported.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that with nearly half of the country's population at home, travel quotas will be cut by about 50 percent to help prevent further outbreaks.
Under the current strategy, only 6,000 people can enter Australia on overseas commercial flights each week, and arrivals are required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine.
Morrison noted that this quota will be reduced to about 3,000 people by mid-July, although the government will increase the number of private repatriation flights at the same time.
Morrison announced the decision amid growing anger over repeated sudden lockdowns and leaks in hotel quarantine facilities. Less than eight percent of adults have been fully vaccinated 18 months after the start of the pandemic.