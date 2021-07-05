Armenia acting PM: There have been profound changes in our constitutional awareness

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Constitution Day. It states as follows, in part:
"We welcome July 5, 2021 in completely new conditions—achieving the addition to the non-amendable Article 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. According to that article, power in the Republic of Armenia belongs to the people, and the people exercise their power through free elections.
The snap parliamentary elections of June 20, 2021 showed that after decades of struggle, this constitutional provision has been irreversibly established in Armenia.
The snap parliamentary elections, therefore, showed that profound changes have taken place in our constitutional awareness over the past three years, and for the first time in the history of the Third Republic, elections have become a means of overcoming the internal political crisis, rather than causing a crisis.
We shall unite our best national potential around the materialization of the Republic of Armenia being a sovereign, democratic, social, legal state, and that unification shall take place according to the will of the people and not against it.
Among the priorities for our future courses of action are the external, constitutional security agendas, the improvement and establishment of state institutions called to serve those agendas.”