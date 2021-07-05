News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia acting PM: There have been profound changes in our constitutional awareness
Armenia acting PM: There have been profound changes in our constitutional awareness
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Constitution Day. It states as follows, in part:

"We welcome July 5, 2021 in completely new conditions—achieving the addition to the non-amendable Article 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. According to that article, power in the Republic of Armenia belongs to the people, and the people exercise their power through free elections.

The snap parliamentary elections of June 20, 2021 showed that after decades of struggle, this constitutional provision has been irreversibly established in Armenia.

The snap parliamentary elections, therefore, showed that profound changes have taken place in our constitutional awareness over the past three years, and for the first time in the history of the Third Republic, elections have become a means of overcoming the internal political crisis, rather than causing a crisis.

We shall unite our best national potential around the materialization of the Republic of Armenia being a sovereign, democratic, social, legal state, and that unification shall take place according to the will of the people and not against it.

Among the priorities for our future courses of action are the external, constitutional security agendas, the improvement and establishment of state institutions called to serve those agendas.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia outgoing legislature majority faction MPs are dissatisfied
What is happening within the faction?...
 Newspaper: It is known who will head Armenia "I Have Honor" bloc parliament faction
Ex-President Sargsyan met with this bloc’s MP candidates who passed to the National Assembly…
 Newspaper: Armenia Investigative Committee dismissals have interesting backstory
Moreover, the dismissed officials are people who have investigated contentious cases…
 Newspaper: Why Armenia ex-President Sargsyan calls 7 "I Have Honor" bloc MP candidates to him?
The meeting was scheduled late in the evening…
 Newspaper: When will Armenia newly elected parliament convene first session?
It will not take place on July 5 as planned…
 Newspaper: Quite interesting developments taking place at departments of Armenia state
The ministers and provincial governors who are sure that they will be reappointed have drastically changed their behavior…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos