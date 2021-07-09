News
Dollar gaining value in Armenia
Dollar gaining value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.77/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.39 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 587.74 (up by AMD 1.66), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 683.96 (up by AMD 1.67), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.67 (up by AMD 0.07) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 416.1, AMD 28,813.61 and AMD 17,087.01, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
