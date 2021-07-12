News
Monday
July 12
News
71 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
71 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 71 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 226,459 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,547 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,108 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 73, the total respective number so far is 217,731, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,073—a drop by seven from the previous day.

And 3,516 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,238,211 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
