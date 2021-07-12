EU creates its plan to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative

European Union foreign ministers have agreed to launch a global infrastructure plan linking Europe to the world, Reuters reported.
With suspicion of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative to link Europe to Asia through infrastructure, the EU has presented a path to implement an ambitious connection plan from 2022.
The EU has already signed partnerships with Japan and India to coordinate transport, energy, and digital projects linking Europe and Asia. Both Tokyo and Delhi are concerned about China's generosity, which officials say makes poorer countries indebted to Beijing.
Montenegro, a member of the NATO military alliance and an aspirant to the EU, is the most visible victim of China's debt, Western officials said.
In 2014, Montenegro borrowed nearly $ 1 billion from China to finance a 41-kilometer stretch of road - an amount that threatens to bankrupt the country.
Since 2013, China has started construction projects in more than 60 countries, aiming to create a network of land and sea links with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.