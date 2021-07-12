Armenia's ruling Civil Contract Party representative: President wasn't constraint to set date for snap elections

UN: Global hunger skyrockets in pandemic year

Armenia ruling party's representative: Nikol Pashinyan's statements are out of context

Police chief of Armenia's Stepanavan prevents 27-year-old contractual serviceman from committing suicide

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc: There is absolute lawlessness in the country

India proposes number of new population control measures

Protests demanding Georgia PM's resignation resume in front of parliament building

UK Parliament to debate bill on Armenian Genocide recognition in December

Truck driver rolls over into gorge in Yerevan and dies

Motion filed with court to arrest ex-mayor of Armenia's Meghri

EU creates its plan to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative

Court rules to arrest head of Armenia's Vorotan village for two months

Artsakh Parliament Speaker visits Karabakh Government's Headquarters in Armenia

Hungarian authorities offer to buy out Budapest airport from foreign shareholders

Armenian man loses foot after mine explosion in Karabakh's Martuni region

Super Mario cartridge sold for $ 1.56 million at auction

Eduardo Eurnekian to Nikol Pashinyan: We are inclined to making big, large-scale investments in Armenia

European consumer organization files complaint against WhatsApp

Armenia prosecutor: Pashinyan's remarks about "blue hammer" should be perceived as care for electoral right

Digest: Italian squad wins Euro 2020, people detained after dancing on Istanbul Armenian church wall

Armenian political scientist: Russia doesn't care where the Armenia-Azerbaijan will pass through

Official: Argishti Kyaramyan appointed Chairman of Investigative Committee of Armenia

'Armenia' bloc member on dismissals of heads of communities of Syunik Province

Political scientist: Armenia authorities’ popularity rating is dropping

Armenia government considerably increases tax levied on copper, molybdenum concentrates

One dead, several injured after car accident on Yerevan-Sevan motorway

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council member says pressure is ruled out

Armenia deputy police chief: Is presence of 700 police officers at opposition's rally use of administrative resource?

Russia FM: No one has applied for US military presence in CSTO countries

Dollar goes up slightly in Armenia

Karabakh State Minister visits villages of Martuni region located right next to border

Nearly 75,000 people in western Japan receive evacuation recommendations due to heavy rains

Armenia television, radio commission chief: Parties running in snap parliamentary elections had equal opportunities

Citizen injured in explosion of cluster munition in Varanda

Armenia Ombudsman receives complaints about residents being forced to testify about electoral fraud

Lawyer for ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri: Obvious that law enforcement pursues other goals

Those dancing on Istanbul Armenian church wall are detained (VIDEO)

Opposition Awakening party representative: Armenia acting PM could certainly have influenced public servants

Advisor to Armenia acting PM sacked

Fire breaks out at Iraqi health ministry

Armenia man, 42, injured in explosion at Hrazdan city chatting porch

Armenia prosecutor's office does not literally accept hammer shown by acting PM Pashinyan

Lawyer: Detention of ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri is appealed in court

Azerbaijan court session on Armenian captives’ ‘case’ is rescheduled

Armenia prosecutor's office: 275 reports of vote buying received during snap parliamentary elections

‘Armenia’ bloc representative at Constitutional Court: Electoral fraud had considerable impact on snap election results

Armenian Homeland party representative: Voter monitoring mechanism is set up

Armenia joins Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment program of NASA

Armenian captives’ 'trial' continues in Azerbaijan

71 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Azerbaijan ex-FM demands isolating US, France, Russia ambassadors for not visiting Artsakh’s Shushi

Ruling party in Moldova elections gets 52% after processing 99% of votes

World oil prices dropping

Man, 21, killed in Texas shooting

Armenia Investigative Committee to have new chief

Armenia Constitutional Court continues hearing 4 political forces’ appeal on snap parliamentary elections results

One of the possible organizers of Haiti president's assassination detained

Passenger opens plane emergency exit at Moscow airport

Lawyer: Armed people with masks near Armenia police department laid Meghri ex-mayor on ground, took him inside

Armenia Central Electoral Commission accepts, at Constitutional Court, fact of irregularities during snap elections

168.am: Masked men take ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri in unknown direction

Armenia Constitutional Court ends Sunday’s session, to reconvene Monday

Armenia Central Electoral Commission chief: Petitions challenging election results are subject to dismissal

Armenia interim government to convene special session Monday

President: Artsakh lives at cost of blood of our hero boys

Netanyahu vacates Israel PM residence in Jerusalem

Vahe Karapetyan, killed in Shushi defense battles, is posthumously awarded with medal

Armenia political scientist: Azerbaijanis push forward 'Zangezur Corridor' in international arena

China threatens with retaliation against US over new list of sanctions

Earthquake hits Armenia-Nakhchivan border area

Turkey, US agree on ‘scope’ of Kabul airport security, says Erdogan

EU to send helicopters to Lithuania to monitor Belarus border

Iraq resistance group pledges to remove American troops from country

Quake jolts Armenia-Georgia border zone

Kolerov: Acting premier Pashinyan is not ready to make historic decision for Armenia

I Have Honor bloc representative: Armenia acting PM’s ‘hammer’ started ‘working’ after snap parliamentary elections

Australia withdraws last troops from Afghanistan

Coronavirus-related quarantine in Armenia is extended for 6 months

Armenia Meghri city several villagers stage protest

TV cameraman dies several days after being beaten by LGBT opponents in Georgia

At least 26 people killed in clashes in Venezuela capital

Exiles demand prosecution of Iran president-elect

Modest Kolerov: Delimitation, demarcation have no direct connection with Karabakh

US troops come under fire in Syria

Ex-mayor of Armenia’s Meghri to be prosecuted

103 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US, France, Russia ambassadors to Azerbaijan refuse to visit Artsakh’s Shushi

Armenia Constitutional Court considering, for 3rd consecutive day, petition to invalidate snap election results

Ombudsman: 1929 decision to transfer 21 Kapan villages to Azerbaijan is example of major Armenia territorial losses

Bodies of 3 soldiers found in Azerbaijan-occupied Hadrut region

At least 8 people killed in Somalia in suicide bombing

EU welcomes extension of UN humanitarian aid delivery to Syria

UN human rights expert: Israeli settlements are equated with war crimes

Biden will host Merkel at the White House next Thursday

Ruling force discusses issue of electing a secretary and head of faction

Long queues at Armenian-Iranian border: Iranian citizens get vaccinated for free

US rejects Haiti's request for troops

Turkish media publishes photos of Erdogan's luxurious summer palace

Armenia denies reports of Azerbaijan about shelling of Azerbaijani positions

Taliban say they control four districts in Afghanistan's provinces