Newspaper: Armenia acting PM meets with parliament ruling faction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information of, the NA [(National Assembly)] My Step [ruling] faction [members] had a meeting with RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the weekend.

According to our information, Pashinyan has decided to personally introduce the team to the new composition of the parliament: the new NA president, vice president candidates, the faction leader and secretary.

A large number of My Step [MPs] was not so much in favor, especially with the candidacies of NA vice presidents Ruben Rubinyan and Hakob Arshakyan, but since they could not have an effect on the decision in any way, they tacitly agreed.

Nikol Pashinyan told the team that this time the parliament should be more alert and vigilant, as a different opposition is entering the legislature. Pashinyan called on the [ruling faction] lawmakers to wake up and start working.
This text available in   Հայերեն
