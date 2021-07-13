138 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 138 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 226,597 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, two more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,549 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,110 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 79, the total respective number so far is 217,810, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,128—an increase by 55 from the previous day.

And 4,150 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,242,361 such tests have been performed to date.