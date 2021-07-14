News
Wednesday
July 14
News
159 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
159 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 159 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 226,756 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,552 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 86, the total respective number so far is 217,896, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,198—an increase by 70 from the previous day.

And 5,001 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,247,362 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
