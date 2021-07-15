Armenia State Revenue Committee chairman resigned?

At this moment, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Eduard Hovhannisyan is in his office and is giving instructions, I don’t have such information. This is what Spokesperson of the State Revenue Committee Lusine Mkrtchyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon the news according to which Hovhannisyan has resigned.

“If we receive such news, we will post it on our official website properly and in a timely manner,” she added.

The Government of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am that it hasn’t received such an application.

Hraparak.am reported that, based on its information, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Eduard Hovhannisyan has submitted his resignation letter. Hraparak.am wrote the following: “In particular, we were told that Hovhannnisyan learned about his dismissal before the government session this morning. Basically, it came as a surprise. After the session, he went to the State Revenue committee, gathered the employees, held a meeting and announced his resignation. We were told that he has already submitted his resignation letter to Nikol Pashinyan [acting Prime Minister of Armenia]. There were people who tried to console him, telling him to not take it too hard and that he will have another position.”