News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 16
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
162 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
162 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday morning, 162 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 227,111 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, two more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,558 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 106, the total respective number so far is 218,128, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,315—an increase by 54 from the previous day.

And 4,700 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,257,724 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Foreigners must be in Armenia for at least 10 days to receive 2nd component of coronavirus vaccine in country
As per the acting minister of health…
 Armenia acting health minister: 111,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus so far in Armenia
And referring to the issuing of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Armenian official explained that…
 163 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And four more coronavirus patients have died…
 Vast majority of foreigners being vaccinated against COVID-19 at Armenia mobile points are Iranians
Some of them even spend the night on the streets…
 159 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And three more coronavirus patients have died…
 US includes Armenia in Level 2: Moderate group in terms of improvement of epidemiological situation
Unvaccinated travelers who are at...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos