MOD: Azerbaijan armed forces fired on Yeraskh section positions until 2am
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – From late Monday evening until 2am on Tuesday, the Azerbaijani armed forces continued firing—from the firearms, but without the use of grenade launchers—at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh village section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan) border. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the intense exchange of fire for several hours, the head of the Yeraskh community, Radik Oghikyan, sustained a firearm wound. At that time, he was organizing the extinguishing of the fire that had broken out in the area as a result of the actions by the Azerbaijanis.

The Armed Forces of Armenia announce that they will not allow any change at the line of contact.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
