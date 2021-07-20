194 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 194 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 227,716 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,572 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 102, the total respective number so far is 218,529, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,503—an increase by 89 from the previous day.
And 6,299 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,277,470 such tests have been performed to date.