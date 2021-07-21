Opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member doctor released on bail

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction on Wednesday granted the defense’s motion to release Dr. Armen Charchyan—Izmirlian Medical Center director, and a member of the opposition "Armenia" bloc, led by second President Robert Kocharyan—on bail.
The defense had motioned the court to have Charchyan released on bail of 10 million drams (approx US$20,262). It argued that there are no grounds for him to remain in custody.
Armen Charchyan has been charged under Article 154.2 of the Criminal Code—that is, giving bribes to voters, taking bribes, violating the ban on charity during elections, or obstructing the exercise of a voter's free will.
A recording was disseminated on the Internet, according to which Armen Charchyan was urging his employees at Izmirlian Medical Center to go and vote in the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. But according to his legal defense team, the edited version of that recording was submitted to the court, whereas in the full version, Charchyan had not threatened or put pressure on his employees.