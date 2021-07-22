Flood damage in Belgium exceeds € 10 billion

The damage from the worst flooding in Belgium over the past 100 years in Belgium on July 14-16, exceeds € 10 billion, the final amount has not yet been announced, TASS reports, citing RTL-TVI.
The preliminary damage from the flood is estimated by the government of Wallonia - the southern French-speaking region of Belgium - it already exceeds € 10 billion, the channel said.
At the beginning of the week, the Wallonia government announced a € 2 billion emergency plan to support recovery in the region. € 800 million for this plan will be transferred from another Wallonia economic support plan, which aims to rebuild the region after the coronavirus pandemic. The regional government also announced that it expects to receive additional assistance from the European Union.
The flooding in Belgium caused by heavy rains, according to official figures on Thursday morning, killed 32 people, they are all identified, and 18 are still missing. More than ten thousand houses were destroyed and damaged, until now about 1.5 thousand houses remain without water supply, 10.5 thousand houses - without electricity and 10 thousand - without gas.