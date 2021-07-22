Armenia Central Electoral Commission approves record on provision of mandates to Members of Parliament

Armenia acting PM: Potential of construction firms doesn't allow for implementation of projects

Armenian government exempts company importing raw material for military helmets production from customs duty

Armenia acting economy minister: Government has to bring shepherds from other countries

US and Germany announce Nord Stream 2 agreement

Armenian information security expert: Armenia is being exposed to cyberattacks at state level

Armenia government allocates more than $18m to reconstruct over 50km roads

TALK TIME: Analyst says Armenia will be split into two zones (Russia and Turkey) in case ill-fated treaty is signed

Advisor to Armenia acting PM sacked

Azerbaijan prohibiting Armenian clergymen and pilgrims from entering Dadivank Monastery

Acting premier on Armenia COVID-19 situation: I hope we will not go to lockdowns at all

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: COVID-19 and war didn't allow for repatriation "boom"

France Ambassador to Armenia visits Metsamor Historical-Archaeological Museum-Reserve

Armenia revenue committee chief: Continuous growth trend of jobs continued in June as well

Flood damage in Belgium exceeds € 10 billion

Two Azerbaijanis injured in land mine explosion in Karabakh

ECtHR issues Badalyan v. Azerbaijan case decision, confirms torture and illegal imprisonment

Deputy health minister on Armenia coronavirus situation: Growth trend will continue in coming days

Two planes crash at Dubai airport

Well-known Armenia businessman’s brother arrested

Armenia acting premier: Some of our reforms are being taken advantage of

Armenia Syunik provincial governor’s son declared wanted

Azerbaijan sentences Russian Armenian to 10 years in prison

Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's provocative steps, maximalist aspirations pose new threats to Armenia, Artsakh

Acting PM congratulates opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘I Have Honor’ blocs on entering parliament

Armenia government delegation to head for Russia

Search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues in Karabakh

Armenia Ararat Province governor : No panic in Yeraskh village

225 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Biden again calls on democratic countries to oppose authoritarianism

Non-scheduled direct flights to be operated between Lyon, Yerevan

World oil prices dropping

World Tourism Organization announces record-breaking crisis in history

Newspaper: Artsakh Defense Army commander to be changed?

Newspaper: How will issue of Armenia parliament’s opposition vice-speaker be resolved?

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: What happened in October-November will haunt this political team

Armenia "I Have Honor" bloc leader: We will be tough opposition in parliament

Armenia acting PM chairs consultation to discuss investment programs implementation

Robert Kocharyan comments on the reason why opposition 'Armenia' bloc lost

Armenia Ombudsman: Shootings in Yeraskh disturb the peace of civilians

UN Security Council considering possibility of issuing statement on Varosha

Robert Kocharyan on the army and the news about Armenia's potential MOD

Robert Kocharyan: We Armenians have taught our enemy that it can treat us this way

Police stopping drivers and searching cars in Yerevan, traffic service is enhanced

Armenia 2nd President: Authorities will use technology of planned defeat again

Armenian analyst: 138,000 citizens have left Armenia over past 6 months, 80,000 of them will never return

Talks over Eurasian Economic Union-Iran free trade agreement kick off

Armenia MOD official presents Azerbaijani army's provocations in Yeraskh sector of border to military attachés

Armenian acting FM receives French Member of European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau

Citizens of Armenia's Kajaran holding protest, demand release of Mayor Manvel Paramazyan

Two new Azerbaijani military units exploited in Karabakh's Martakert region

Perenjiyev: Aliyev-Putin meeting was held on threshold of signing of another Moscow-Baku-Yerevan agreement

Armenian defense minister resigns, more on COVID-19 in Armenia, July 21 digest

Union of Armenians of Russia: Plaques honoring Armenian marshals of former USSR dismantled

Cyprus appeals to UN Security Council over Ankara's steps in Varosha

Attorney of brother of businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan: Yes, my client opened fire, but doesn't accept the charge

Italian official shoots immigrant

Erdogan: Ankara has nothing against the Taliban's ideology

US, Japan and South Korea intend to deepen trilateral cooperation

Armenia ombudsman’s office: Citizens' verbal complaints double as of July

Attorney: Civil claim being prepared against Armenian army general turned MP Gagik Melkonyan

Excavations resume at Tavush Fortress area of Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff chief visits rehabilitation center

Yerevan State University opening new M.A. program in American Studies

1 dead, 3 injured in major road accident in Armenia’s Ararat Province

One dollar falls below AMD 488 in Armenia

Body found in area near church in Karabakh's Stepanakert, bruises and bleeding seen

Masked man robs 70-year-old couple with weapon in Armenia's Gyumri

Armenia deputy defense minister Suren Sahakyan sacked

Over $8m in investments expected in Armenia’s Gyumri

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member doctor: I currently have two options

Opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member doctor comes out of prison

Acting economy minister: Armenia exports in June exceeded $300m for first time

OIF head to Armenia’s Pashinyan: I would like to reaffirm to you all solidarity of Francophone community

Peskov: Russia ready to welcome France mediation efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh talks

Kremlin: Karabakh agreements’ implementation not going badly in general

Armenia PM Chief of Staff to new 1st deputy defense minister: You have government, ruling party team’s support

Opposition "I Have Honor" bloc of Armenia to take parliamentary seats

Opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member physician should be released immediately after posting bail, says his lawyer

Opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member doctor released on bail

Storks face threat of extinction in Armenia

Ombudsman to MEP: All Armenian servicemen, civilians held in Azerbaijan are captives by status

12 people killed in China in worst floods in 1,000 years

220 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians to MEP: International community must take clear stance

US Senator Menendez: Azerbaijanis interfering on physical territory of Armenia

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers violated Tegh community residents’ rights

Newspaper: Armenia envoys get frank on their closed online chat

Newspaper: On what arguments Armenia Constitutional Court made decision?

2021 marks 3 years since fully-functional American library opened at No. 3 School of Armenia’s Charentsavan

Biden administration reaches preliminary agreement with Germany over Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline

Coronavirus pandemic leads to more than 4m excess deaths in India

Lavrov calls on refraining from taking any step that will destabilize situation in Cyprus

FUTURE ARMENIAN initiative plans to help 50,000 families repatriate to Armenia

Putin-Aliyev talks are over

Nathalie Loiseau to Nikol Pashinyan: I will continue to be a friend of Armenia and Armenians in European Parliament

Catholicos of All Armenians receives Member of European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau

Putin congratulates Aliyev on occasion of Kurban Bayrami in Arabic

Aliyev is trying to assure Putin that post-conflict period in Karabakh is passing smoothly

Armenia acting FM on current situation on border with Azerbaijan