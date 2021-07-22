Armenian information security expert: Armenia is being exposed to cyberattacks at state level

Over the past few days, a few international organizations made discoveries at once, showing that Armenia is being exposed to very serious cyberattacks, particularly by groups of hackers working for governments. This is what information security expert Samvel Martirosyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“One hacker was discovered by Google when it became clear that a certain team had used unspecified vulnerability in Google Chrome. This team of hackers has led target users to fake Armenian news websites through various methods, including letters and messages,” the expert said.
Although Azerbaijan and Turkey have great interest in Armenia, this doesn’t mean that only they can hack.
“There are hackers working for state organizations of the Russian Federation, China and the United States. The North Korean team of hackers has also tried to hack the banking sector in Armenia,” Martirosyan mentioned, adding that the second attack was with a virus sold by an Israeli organization, but there is no information about the country it was sold to. “Armenia has no state or national organization that deals with cybersecurity,” he said.
According to Martirosyan, the 44-day war showed that Armenia is unable to resist hack attacks, and those attacks had a major impact on the course of the war.