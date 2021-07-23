Armenia President congratulates Italian counterpart on his birthday

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a congratulatory message to President of Italy Sergio Matarella on the occasion of his birthday, as reported the Public Relations Department of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
The congratulatory message particularly reads as follows: “I am certain that your vision for the future and targeted actions will guide Italy on the path to prosperity and advancement with consistent steps.
Armenia attaches great importance to the partnership with Italy that is hinged on common civilizational values.
Your personal contribution to the development and strengthening of the friendly ties between our countries and peoples is significant. I am certain that the centuries-old presence of Armenians in Italy also greatly contributes to the Armenian-Italian cooperation.”