Yerevan citizens holding petition demanding release of heads of communities of Syunik Province, also address ombudsman

Citizens of Armenia are holding a petition demanding the release of the arrested heads of communities of Syunik Province at Northern Avenue in Yerevan.

The organizers have posted large posters showing the large-size photos of Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan, as well as the heads of Meghri, Kajaran and Sisian communities Mkhitar Zakaryan, Manvel Paramazyan and Artur Sargsyan.

Lawyer Robert Hayrapetyan told reporters that 3,900 signatures have been sent to the Human Rights Defender of Armenia from the city of Kajaran alone. “Today Arman Tatoyan expressed willingness to send them to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Special Investigation Service, but since many citizens of Yerevan were asking whether a petition was going to be held in Yerevan or not, for that reason, we are holding a petition in Yerevan,” he said, adding that the petition kicked off at 5pm and will end at 11pm.

Asked what results he expects to see, Hayrapetyan said the following: “We can expect results from the court, that is, when the signatures play a role in forming the judge’s internal conviction. Let’s not forget that two of the heads of communities of Syunik Province are deputies of the National Assembly, and this means they have complete immunity by virtue of Article 90 of the Constitution.”

Hayrapetyan added that he and other citizens have already sent letters to embassies and representations of international organizations operating in Armenia and are waiting for their responses.

The petitions continue in Goris and Kajaran, and another petition will kick off in Sisian.