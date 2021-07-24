Yerevan bidding last farewell to Djivan Gasparyan (LIVE)

The last farewell to world-renowned Armenian duduk player Djivan Gasparyan is being bid Saturday at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan.
Gasparyan's body will be laid to eternal rest at the Komitas Pantheon of the Armenian capital.
In Armenia, he was awarded the title of People's Artist. Also, he was an honorary citizen of Yerevan and was awarded the Knight of the Order of the First Degree, as well as the Order of Mesrop Mashtots for his services rendered to the homeland.
Djivan Gasparyan had passed away on July 6 at the age of 92.