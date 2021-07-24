News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 24
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.42
EUR
568.89
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia President in Japan, attends official reception hosted by Emperor Naruhito
Armenia President in Japan, attends official reception hosted by Emperor Naruhito
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Japan on a working visit, attended an official imperial palace reception hosted by Emperor Naruhito of Japan—and in honor of the high-ranking heads of foreign delegations that attended the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the President's Office informed.

Among the participants of this reception were French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco, as well as US First Lady Jill Biden.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos