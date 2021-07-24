Armenia President in Japan, attends official reception hosted by Emperor Naruhito

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Japan on a working visit, attended an official imperial palace reception hosted by Emperor Naruhito of Japan—and in honor of the high-ranking heads of foreign delegations that attended the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, the President's Office informed.
Among the participants of this reception were French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco, as well as US First Lady Jill Biden.