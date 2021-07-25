News
Sunday
July 25
News
Sunday
July 25
Clash between Yemeni government forces and Houthis leaves 17 people killed
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 17 people were killed and 35 were injured in armed clashes between government forces and Houthi rebels in Marib province in central Yemen, Xinhua reported, citing a local official who wished to remain anonymous.

The source said that on that day in the area west of Marib, the Houthis launched a series of attacks, and government forces, supported by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, retaliated with airstrikes. During the clash, at least 17 people were killed and another 35 were injured.

The official also noted that over the past weeks, government forces have seized several strategic positions.
