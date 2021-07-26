News
Cicilline and Bilirakis lead Congress campaign to block US drone technology transfers to Turkey
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US Representatives David Cicilline (D-RI) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) urge the Department of State to suspend export licenses of US drone technology to Turkey pending an official investigation into the destabilizing role of Turkey's drone programs in the Caucasus, South Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean and around the world.

On Friday, representatives from Cicilline and Bilirakis called on members of the US House of Representatives to join them in signing a letter inviting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to release a report on broader ramifications of the drone industry in Turkey; whether they include US technologies that violate the currently imposed sanctions; and whether Turkey's actions constituted another violation of NATO rules and regulations.

Over the past year, Turkish drones have been used by Azerbaijan against the Armenian civilian population in Artsakh, Syria; against Kurdish forces that have allied with the United States in the war against ISIS; and in the civil war in Libya, the letter says, which cites evidence of the battles in Artsakh, confirming the use of American technologies in the Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles Bayraktar deployed by Azerbaijan against the Armenians.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
