US announces resumption of illegal immigrants accelerated deportation

The US Department of Homeland Security announced the resumption of the procedure for accelerated deportation of families of illegal immigrants from Monday, the department said in a statement .
According to the department, expedited deportation is a legal procedure for the expulsion of those families who have no legal basis to stay in the United States.
American authorities also warned against attempted illegal entry into the United States.
These actions are dangerous and can have long-term immigration consequences for those who try to do so, the text says.
According to the department, the US administration is working to create a safe, orderly and humane immigration system.
The current administration of US President Joe Biden has recently been heavily criticized in light of the growing influx of people who illegally try to infiltrate the United States from Mexico. Political opponents, in particular, argue that what is happening was the result of the too soft approach of the new head of the White House to illegal immigration. In addition, the American authorities have criticized the fact that underage illegal immigrants are often kept in conditions that are not suitable for children.