Pashinyan invites CSTO to start monitoring mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The direction in which Azerbaijan's actions have a clear defamatory and destructive tendency is the CSTO, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the government's meeting.
“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces not only continue to illegally stay on the territory of the Republic of Armenia, but also take provocative actions, thereby trying to discredit the CSTO system.
In parallel with provocative actions to implement this program, Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of alleged provocations. Armenia, being a member of the CSTO, which from September this year will take over the chairmanship of the Organization, understands its responsibility for not creating security threats for the CSTO, not involving allied countries in hostilities. I officially rule out any provocative actions on the part of the Armenian Armed Forces.
At the same time, I think that in order to clarify the reality of mutual accusations on the part of Armenia and Azerbaijan, one of the solutions could be the deployment of the CSTO monitoring mission along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which is provided for by the legal regulation of the Organization's activities.
In conditions of impossibility of carrying out such a mission within the CSTO, internationally recognized other formats, including the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, may be acceptable to us."