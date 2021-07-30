News
Friday
July 30
News
Lebanon is fighting rapidly spreading wildfires for 3rd day in a row
Region:Middle East
Theme: Incidents

Lebanon is fighting rapidly spreading wildfires for the third day in a row after they have destroyed pine forests and threatened homes in the northern regions.

The fire, which began Wednesday in Lebanon's remote Akkar region, is rapidly spreading to large areas, AFP reported referring to agriculture minister.

The fire, which killed a 15-year-old volunteer firefighter and left many people fled from their homes, escalated overnight.

The Lebanese government does not have access to many firefighting aircraft, and is pinning its hopes on assistance from Cyprus, Greece and neighboring Syria, Mortada said. For its part, Syria noted it had managed to contain the spread of fires from Lebanese territory.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
