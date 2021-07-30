Ombudsman presents violations of rights of Armenia's borderline residents to international organizations

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan today presented facts of violation of the rights of residents of borderline settlements of Armenia by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan during a meeting with representatives of active international organizations and diplomatic missions in Armenia and civil society representatives, as reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender.

“In particular, the event was attended by representatives of international diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia (USA, Russia, France, Great Britain, Poland, Czech Republic, Serbia, Japan, etc.) and international organizations, including Head of the EU Delegation, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin; UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp and Deputy Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Maxime Longange.

The discussion was valuable in that it was attended by human rights activists, non-governmental organizations and independent experts who made important observations regarding the international mechanisms for protection of the rights of residents in borderline settlements.

During the meeting, the Ombudsman presented facts that substantiate the fact that the presence of armed Azerbaijani soldiers near the villages of Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces and on the roads in-between the communities of Syunik Province and their acts violate the internationally guaranteed rights of the residents of Armenia.

Tatoyan also presented the results of the regular fact-finding mission. In particular, he noted that Azerbaijan’s firing is being prevented thanks to the firing of the Armed Forces of Armenia aimed at protecting the life and health of the people. Thus, the Ombudsman attached importance to the service of the Armed Forces and the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service which is aimed at protecting borderline residents and the population of Armenia, for that matter.

Tatoyan stressed the fact that the Azerbaijani authorities are directly responsible for the damage caused to the residents of borderline settlements with actions prohibited by international law, for violating the right of soldiers to life by killing them and for causing harm to health.

Representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights Yeghishe Kirakosyan stated that the ensuring of protection of the rights of borderline residents is of pivotal significance, as well as the fact that Armenia is primarily focused on human rights protection during the process of determination of borders, including by raising the issue abroad within the scope of their jurisdiction,” the press release reads.