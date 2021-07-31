US approves deal to supply Israel with 18 attack helicopters

The US State Department has approved the sale of 18 heavy helicopters to Israel in a deal worth up to $ 3.4 billion, MEMO reported.
The United States is committed to Israel's security and it is vital to US national interests to help Israel develop and maintain a strong and self-defense capability, the US statement said.
It is also essential to the IDF's ability to carry out a wide range of operational activities, said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
Israel will receive 18 CH-53K heavy helicopters to replace the aging Yasur squadron, according to the announcement.